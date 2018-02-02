Police arrest man accused of attacking teen with pool cue in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Springs Police have made an arrest in the attack on a teenager at a Davie apartment complex.

Police arrested Zachary Haedo on Friday morning in Miami Springs for an attack that happened in Davie, back in September.

According to investigators, Haedo was caught on camera inside a clubhouse of a Davie apartment complex playing pool before walking over to the 17-year-old victim with a pool cue.

Police said Haedo has been charged with aggravated assault.

The subject may get transported to either Davie Police for questioning or to the Broward County Couthouse.

Haedo was seen in the video repeatedly striking the victim with the cue. He also told the victim, “This is for my sister.” Police have not verified a connection between the attacker and the victim.

