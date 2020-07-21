Police arrest man accused of attacking Miami-Dade Police officer

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked a Miami-Dade Police officer.

A judge ordered Christopher Andrade, 27, to house arrest during a bond court appearance on Wednesday.

He faces several charges including battery on a police officer.

Miami-Dade Police Officer Kevin Diaz, the victim, asked the judge to increase Andrade’s bail.

“I tried to be as nice as I can,” he said. “Not once in this altercation I struck this individual. I pleaded with him to stop hitting me.”

Police said the man was pulled over in the driveway of his home Monday when he punched the officer and tried to take his gun.

