Police arrest man accused of attacking, groping elderly woman in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest after a man attacked and groped an elderly woman in her apartment building in Miami Beach.

The subject was arrested in the 1600 block of Bay Road, Thursday.

ARRESTED: The subject was located along the 1600 block of Bay Road. He initially fled from officers but with the help of K9 was ultimately apprehended. pic.twitter.com/5qmq4zZIWz — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 25, 2021

Officials said he tried to run but was caught with the help of a canine officer.

Police said the subject followed the woman into her apartment building, pinned her against the wall and then groped her before taking off on Saturday night.

