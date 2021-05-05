Police arrest man accused of attacking 2 New Hampshire tourists in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a suspect in the beating of two tourists in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police arrested 36-year-old Michael Albert, Wednesday.

More from @MiamiBeachPD: “Thanks to a viewer tip, the subject was located this morning in Miami-Dade County by MDPD…detectives will be completing the arrest reports. More information and details to follow.” @wsvn #Exclusive — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) May 5, 2021

Police said they were able to track down Albert thanks to a tip from a viewer who saw the original story on 7News.

Angela Dill and Joshua Clarkson were in the area of Ninth Street and Collins Avenue last Friday when they were attacked on the sidewalk.

The two were treated at Mount Sinai Medical Center before they left town.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.