HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of an arson attack at a Hollywood apartment complex.

The flames broke out early last Thursday at a building on the 200 block of Berkley Road.

Two police officers were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Fortunately, all residents made it out safely, but firefighters discovered that a dog inside one apartment did not survive.

Obed Ordonez was arrested Saturday. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, arson, aggravated animal abuse and grand theft.

