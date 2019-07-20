Police arrest man accused of armed sexual battery in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman before pointing a gun at her in a Miami Beach hotel room.

Miami Beach Police apprehended the man, Saturday morning.

Officials said the victim told them she met the suspect on the beach, where they agreed to meet at a nearby hotel to have sex.

According to police, the victim changed her mind after the pair arrived at the hotel, and the man then became violent.

“The man did not want to use a condom. The victim refused, and that’s when the subject became irate,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez. “He attacked the victim. He choked her and then proceeded to sexually batter her.”

Investigators believe the suspect may be the same man who robbed two other victims at gunpoint in their hotel rooms in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

