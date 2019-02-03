Police arrest man accused of abducting his children in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A father was caught and cuffed in Miami after officials said he kidnapped his own children.

Miami Police arrested Zak Gotay at a Walmart near Northeast 163rd Street, Saturday.

According to officials, Gotay went missing with his two sons Friday after he kicked open the door of their mother’s apartment and took the kids.

The children have since been found safely and reunited with their mother.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.