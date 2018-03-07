Police arrest man accused of abducting girlfriend

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who police said has a history of domestic violence was arrested after abducting his girlfriend.

According to City of Miami Police, this was a domestic incident that began at around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Twenty-nine-year-old Javier Cardenas was with his girlfriend in Miami when he allegedly abducted her.

Just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Carednas was arrested at the Haven Lakes Estates Community Center in Miramar, City of Miami and Miramar police announced.

The suspect below has been located & taken into custody at Haven Lakes Estates Community Center in Miramar without incident by Miami Police with the assistance of @MiramarPD pic.twitter.com/kisqZEzGqj — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 7, 2018

The girlfriend’s mother called police regarding her daughter’s safety before she was found and reported her daughter as having been abducted by Cardenas.

Officials said he took her Chrysler vehicle with his girlfriend inside and was then chased by police. After a brief chase, police said they lost the vehicle.

Police eventually found the woman in the passenger seat of the Chrysler just before 5 a.m. at Haven Lake Estates, a trailer park in Miramar near Southwest 202nd Street and 57th Avenue.

“We responded here. We located the victim’s vehicle with the victim inside,” said City of Miami Police officer Kenia Fallat. “She’s safe and sound, but the offender is at large.”

Fallat also said that Cardenas has a history of domestic violence with the victim.

Cardenas was not found at the trailer park. Police said he is at large and considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on this abduction, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

