Police arrest ICE protesters outside Miramar US Customs facility

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested several protesters belonging to a group called Circle of Protection, hours after they blocked an intersection outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Miramar.

As a result of the demonstration, the intersection of Southwest 145th Avenue and 29th Street remains shut down, Wednesday evening.

The group is demanding the closure of the immigration facility.

About 17 protesters who had said they were going to camp out in the area into the night were arrested.

However, Miramar Police warned the group had until 5 p.m. to pack up and leave before they began making arrests.

Police began to make arrests just before 6 p.m.

7News cameras captured officers putting handcuffs on some protesters before putting them into a cruiser.

In another incident, officers could be seen holding a protester by his hands and feet to carry him to the squad car.

As protesters were taken into police custody, they continued to chant.

According to those participating in the demonstration, the protesters consist of Americans and elected officials demanding the abolishment of ICE.

Around 75 protesters were out in the area, while about eight or nine individuals are working to block the streets.

Protesters occupied the street, setting up tents and holding signs, such as one that reads, “ICE Out.”

Some Trump supporters showed up to the protest for a brief appearance to offer a counter protest.

Those tents have since been removed.

Some individuals used arm guards to interlock hands and arms to keep them from being separated as the protest continued.

Police arrested all the protesters at the scene by 6:20 p.m.

