Police arrest husband in connection to death of missing Sunrise woman

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The husband of a missing Sunrise woman has been arrested in connection to her death.

Sunrise Police arrested Joseph Traeger late Thursday night in connection to the death of Jeneen Catanzaro.

Cameras captured Traeger being taken into Broward County Jail in handcuffs.

Catanzaro was reported missing by her mother on Dec. 2. She had last heard from her on Nov. 28.

The exact charges Traeger faces have not yet been released.

Police and the FBI are now investigating.

