Police arrest homeless man accused of spraying ‘X’ on SWMD home’s door

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of going to a home in Southwest Miami-Dade and spray-painting an X on the front door.

Police arrested Cory Lauritzen, charging him with criminal mischief.

Police said Lauritzen walked up to the front the door of the home and sprayed a large “X” using a can of black spray paint.

Besides leaving the “X,” Lauritzen is accused of spray-painting “Pop 60 & Co.” on the ground several feet from the door.

Investigators said an anonymous tip led to Lauritzen’s arrest.

