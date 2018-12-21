Police arrest Fort Lauderdale man seen swiping neighbors’ packages

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a man accused of filling his car up with stolen goods from a home in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police said 28-year-old Curtis Harris stole from his own neighbor’s car port along 16th Avenue, Thursday.

Surveillance video from the home showed Harris putting Amazon boxes, containing items for children, into his BMW trunk.

“It involved taking packages from the front door of a home,” a prosecutor said in court.

According to the prosecutor, Harris has a long rap sheet.

“He has priors for strong-armed robbery, burglary of a structure, burglary of a dwelling, possession of burglary tools, grand theft,” said the prosecutor.

Nobody was home when 7News visited the house listed as the suspect’s in the arrest report.

The department said they tracked Harris through his license plate, which led them to his home — located around the corner from the crime scene.

He was allegedly in possession of the stolen packages when they arrested him.

Police said Harris’ mother identified her son as the culprit seen in the video.

He was charged with unoccupied burglary, petty theft and prior drug charges As of Friday night, he remained behind bars.

