Police arrest father who allegedly shot former girlfriend pregnant with his child

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who allegedly shot his pregnant former girlfriend in the chest in Miami.

Raymond DelToro, 29, surrendered to police, Tuesday.

He faces charges that include attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a pregnant woman.

Police said early Saturday morning he shot his former girlfriend, 22-year-old Rosalyn Toledo, who was nine months pregnant with their child, at a home near Northwest 43rd Street and 11th Place in Miami.

According to police, Toledo and her ex-boyfriend got into an argument.

When the victim thought the ex-boyfriend was gone, she opened the door to see him pointing a gun at her, police said.

Toledo told police the shooter said, “I’m going to shoot. You’re going to see I’m going to shoot.”

“Two bullets in my chest. One was an inch away from my heart, but my baby is OK,” Rosalyn Toledo said.

Kayla Toledo, the victim’s sister, visited her sibling for the first time since the shooting, Tuesday.

“We are just happy they are both alive,” Kayla Toledo said. “There are no words to explain how traumatizing this is for her.”

The baby boy was delivered two weeks early and is doing well.

Luis Toledo, the victim’s father, said, “I’ve already seen the doctor, and the baby’s perfectly fine. It’s a life, my daughter and the baby. I’ll be 100% from now on, take care of my daughter and the baby.”

The Toledo family told 7News the baby could be released from the hospital by the end of the week.

As for the victim, the family said she likely faces more surgeries before she can return home.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.