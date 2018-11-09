Police arrest father and son, 1 still at large in Miami Beach home invasion

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a father and son in connection to a Miami Beach home invasion. However, one person remains at large.

Surveillance video captured the attack, which took place on Oct. 24 at a home near Pennsylvania Avenue and Ninth Street.

Video showed the victim going into his home with a man, identified by police as 19-year-old Edward Perez. Police said Perez told the victim he had to go outside for a moment, and as he exited, two men could be seen rushing past him and entering the apartment and attacking the victim.

Police identified one of the assailants as 43-year-old Eduardo Perez, the father of Perez.

The two assailants attacked the victim, and at one point, tried to strangle him with a leather belt.

The attackers later got away with a safe containing $2,000 and some prescription medication.

Police have so far arrested the father and son. However, detectives continue to search for the third assailant.

If you have any information on the third suspect, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

