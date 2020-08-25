Police arrest driver suspected of fleeing hit-and-run in Midtown leaving woman dead, 2 others injured

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man suspected of being the driver behind a hit-and-run that left one woman dead and two others injured in Miami’s Midtown neighborhood.

Dalton Alfonso Mckenzie, 21, is accused of being the driver behind the wheel of a speeding Ford Mustang caught on camera slamming into a blue Subaru sedan at the intersection of North Miami Avenue and 36th Street, at around 9:30 p.m. on May 5.

City of Miami Police said the impact caused 23-year-old Ciarah Ramirez to be ejected from the Subaru. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other victims, Ramirez’s husband and their best friend, were left in critical condition.

Mckenzie is now facing several charges including leaving the scene of a crash involving a death and driving with a suspended license.

He is currently being held on a $100,000 bond. The 21-year-old also received a no drive order and was ordered to house arrest with a GPS monitor if he is able to post bond.

