Police arrest driver accused of slamming into home, 7 vehicles in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested the man who, they said, is behind a crash that caused a lot of damage in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police identified 62-year-old Roy Render as the driver who crashed a black four-door truck into Rebecca Goldston’s home at around 2:30 p.m., Sunday.

Goldston and her six kids were not home at the time of the crash.

“The table next to my bed was basically pushed towards my bathroom, the bed is kind of pushed up a little bit, and then you have all of the debris from the glass and the bricks that were there,” she said.

Investigators said Render then fled the scene before slamming into Chi Sheu’s silver truck nearby, leaving it with front-end damage.

“I was shocked,” said Sheu. “This not a good thing. That’s my workhorse right there, you know?”

Officials said Render proceeded to slam into six more cars, one palm tree, two mailboxes and more than one street sign before his vehicle got stuck.

Authorities said he was left uninjured.

He is now facing several charges including DUI and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

As for Gladstone’s home, it has been deemed unsafe, and they have been forced to move out.

If you would like to help Goldston and her family, send an email to Goldston08@gmail.com.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.