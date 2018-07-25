Police arrest doctor accused of running pill mill in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a doctor accused of running a pill mill out of a clinic in Cutler Bay.
Police and Drug Enforcement Administration agents swarmed a home near Southwest 103rd Terrace and 122nd Street, Tuesday, arresting Armando Falcon.
Investigators said Falcon owned and operated a pain management clinic in Cutler Bay as a cover to illegally sell prescription pain killers.
Two office managers were also arrested.
According to investigators, Falcon made over $1 million a year from the sales and used the money to buy beach apartments, boats, expensive cars and houses.
Falcon now faces a list of charges, including drug trafficking and money laundering.
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.