Police arrest doctor accused of running pill mill in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a doctor accused of running a pill mill out of a clinic in Cutler Bay.

Police and Drug Enforcement Administration agents swarmed a home near Southwest 103rd Terrace and 122nd Street, Tuesday, arresting Armando Falcon.

Investigators said Falcon owned and operated a pain management clinic in Cutler Bay as a cover to illegally sell prescription pain killers.

Two office managers were also arrested.

According to investigators, Falcon made over $1 million a year from the sales and used the money to buy beach apartments, boats, expensive cars and houses.

Falcon now faces a list of charges, including drug trafficking and money laundering.

