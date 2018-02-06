Police arrest Davie man pumping gas with stolen credit cards in bladder

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of stealing gasoline has been arrested after he used multiple stolen credit cards to fill up a tank in Davie.

Miguel Guerrero was arrested Tuesday after he was caught pumping gas with several stolen credit cards at a Tom Thumb gas station in West Davie.

Police said they were watching out for unusual behavior at the gas station, and when Guerrero took an unusually long time at the pump, they acted.

The subject, police said, used the stolen cards to fill diesel fuel into a bladder that was inside the truck.

This isn’t the first time he’s done this, police said. According to officials, he made a transaction totaling $600 Tuesday, as well as last Thursday.

He now faces multiple counts of fraud and unlawful conveyance of fuel.

