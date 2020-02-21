Police arrest, charge teen accused of killing gunman who killed Deerfield Beach football player

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – Police have arrested and charged an accused gunman who shot and killed a man who killed a Deerfield Beach football player after attending his grandfather’s funeral in Riviera Beach.

Deerfield Beach High School football player Terrance Jackson Jr., 15, was shot and killed in early February.

Riviera Beach Police said there was an argument between Jackson and a man who wound up pulling the trigger on Jackson. The gunman, however, died at the scene after another shooter killed him.

Police have since arrested 19-year-old Derrick Peoples, the suspected gunman, and he has been charged with first-degree murder.

