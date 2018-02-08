Police arrest, charge man who drove car in South Beach murder

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police have arrested and charged a man who drove the car used in the South Beach murder of 29-year-old Kamil Patel.

Police announced on Twitter Thursday morning that 31-year-old Jeremiah Dorvilus has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of Patel. Police said Dorvilus was the driver of the vehicle used during the shooting.

Police continue their search for another person of interest, 32-year-old Tyrone Jackson.

If you have any information on this murder, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $20,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.