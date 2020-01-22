Police extradite alleged ‘Pillowcase Rapist’ to Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have put an alleged serial rapist behind bars.

Investigators said Robert Koehler is accused of covering the faces of dozens of women across South Florida in the 1980s while he sexually assaulted them.

He was arrested on Saturday at his home in Palm Bay.

He has since been booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

Investigators have dubbed Koehler the “Pillowcase Rapist,” and they said a recent DNA match led to his arrest in the decades-old cold case.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.