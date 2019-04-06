Police arrest alleged Palmetto Bay Village Hall vandal

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Police have arrested the man who, officials said, broke into and vandalized the Palmetto Bay Village Hall.

Miami Gardens Police took 38-year-old Marcelin Holdson into custody inside the North Dade Regional Library along Northwest 183rd Street, Saturday afternoon.

Officials said Holdson ransacked the building late Wednesday night, destroying flat-screens, desks and the podium.

His motive still unclear, but investigators said it may have been an act of revenge following an arrest last month.

Parts of Village Hall were reopened on Friday. The rest of the building is expected to reopen on Monday.

