Police arrest alleged hit-and-run driver who killed cyclist in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested an accused hit-and-run driver who killed a bicyclist on the MacArthur Causeway in Miami Beach.

Ledisnier Pordomingo-Lopez, 35, was arrested and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, Monday.

According to investigators, a vehicle was speeding westbound on the causeway’s shoulder and bicycle lane when it struck and killed the victim at around 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 10.

The 35-year-old has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash with a death and vehicular homicide.

