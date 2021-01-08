Police arrest alleged armed dirt bike rider in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of riding a dirt bike into Miami Beach, and officers also recovered a firearm on him.

According to Miami Beach Police, Justin Smith, 31, was arrested in the area of Collins Avenue and 16th Street, Friday night.

Investigators said Smith was in a group of reckless riders that entered the city. After fleeing from officers, police said he discarded his dirt bike and ran on foot before he was apprehended.

Officers also recovered a firearm on Smith when they arrested him.

He faces multiple felony charges and traffic citations for his actions, police said.

