Police arrest 3rd suspect in connection to fatal shooting of NW Miami-Dade pastor

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a third man who was allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of a well-known pastor in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Mikal Nelson-Norman, 20, was taken into custody by Miami-Dade Police on Monday.

He is suspected of being part of a shooting that claimed the life of Gregory Boyd.

Boyd, the pastor for New Birth Harvest Outreach Church for 20 years, was shot when he went to a flea market, located in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 79th Street, to get something to eat at around 6 p.m. on Sept. 10.

Police arrested Latravia Bell, 20, and Nathaniel Roberson, 31, on Thursday thanks to tips from the community.

Nelson-Norman has since been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

He is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.