Police arrest 3 suspected burglars accused of breaking into several homes

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three men accused of breaking into various homes throughout South Florida, stealing high-end items and shipping them out of the country were arrested and have since made an appearance in court.

Surveillance video from a home along Southwest 87th Court in Southwest Miami-Dade shows three men arriving with a backpack full of tools and working to break through an impact window.

Eventually, the men would enter the home and steal more than $5,000 in watches and jewelry.

According to Miami-Dade Police, three young men, consisting of two 20-year-olds and one 22-year-old, were arrested, and two of the suspects are brothers.

Javier Ferreria, the homeowner, said he got chills when detectives told him the accused burglars were behind bars.

“I was actually kind of happy — not kind of happy — I was really happy, and I was actually kind of shocked because it was kind of like winning a lottery ticket,” he said. “It was like, ‘What are the odds of them catching these guys?’ It was amazing, and I was very, very happy.”

Ferreria credited police for their great work during their investigation.

