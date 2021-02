FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have caught and cuffed a group of serial retail thieves.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrested and charged three men with grand theft.

Surveillance video from a Las Olas store showed the group stealing nearly $100,000 worth of merchandise back in December.

Authorities are still searching for others who may have been involved.

