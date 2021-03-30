Police arrest 3 men in connection to 2019 murder of teen outside West Miami-Dade hookah lounge

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested three men in connection to the murder of a teenager that happened two years ago.

Miami-Dade Police announced the arrests of 26-year-old Yondeivis Wonden-Hernandez, 21-year-old Randy Rodriguez Fernandez and 29-year-old Carlos Patterson Torres on Tuesday. Wonden-Hernandez has been charged with second-degree murder, and the two other suspects have been charged with accessory after the fact.

Gabriela Aldana, 17, was killed after she was shot while she was with friends at a hookah lounge at a West Miami-Dade strip mall in May 2019.

“A good girl, a beautiful girl, sweet girl, and she don’t have a problem with anybody,” Doisnel Mirtell, Aldana’s friend, said after the shooting.

According to police, a Mercedes-Benz that was rolling through the parking lot opened fire at around 2 a.m.

“It was a longstanding dispute between two people that were completely unrelated to her,” Miami-Dade Police detective Jessica Alvarez said in December 2020.

In the following months, detectives said they never stopped searching for the shooter, and they worked with Susana Martinez Gispert, Aldana’s mother, to make several pleas to the public.

After Gispert spoke at a December 2020 news conference, detectives said they received a tip that cracked the case open. Detectives added they would not have made the arrests without the public’s help.

