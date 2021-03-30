Police arrest 3 men in connection to 2019 murder of teen outside SW Miami-Dade hookah lounge

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested three men in connection to the murder of a teenager that happened two years ago.

Miami-Dade Police announced the arrests of Jondavys Hernandez, Randy Rodriguez Fernandez and Carlos Patterson Torres on Tuesday.

Gabriela Aldana, 17, was killed after she was shot while she was with friends at a hookah lounge at a Southwest Miami-Dade strip mall in May 2019.

According to police, a Mercedes-Benz that was rolling through the parking lot opened fire. Police have not said if Aldana was a target in the drive-by shooting.

The three suspects face a variety of charges that include accessory after the fact and second-degree murder.

