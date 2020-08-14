Police arrest 3 men accused of committing almost 30 break-ins across South Florida

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three suspected burglars have been arrested after, officials said, they went on a stealing spree across South Florida.

Tremaine Hill, Tyrek Williams and Zion Hall, an accomplice, were all taken into custody.

They are accused of committing nearly 30 break-ins across Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Hill was arrested Friday morning when police stormed his Margate home.

Police said the three stole about thousands of dollars worth of guns, jewelry and electronics while they were supposed to be on house arrest.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.