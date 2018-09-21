Police arrest 2nd man involved in fatal shooting at Miami condo

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a second suspect accused of killing a man in his Miami condo.

Jermaine King faced a judge in bond court on Friday and was charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Officials believe King is one of two suspects involved in the shooting death of Marley Jackson around 1:20 a.m. at the Blue On The Bay condos along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 36th Street on July 20.

Jackson, also known as Don Marley Diamond, was found dead from a gunshot wound inside his luxury condo.

Police arrested John Stanton on July 24 for his connection to this case.

