Police arrest 2nd man allegedly involved in fight along I-95

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of being involved in a road rage incident in South Florida has been arrested.

Dennis Jackson, 27, appeared before a judge after, police said, he fled the scene of a crime, Tuesday night.

Police said Jackson got into a fight with another person while riding in the express lanes on Interstate 95 near State Road 112 in Miami.

Jackson was charged with resisting arrest and battery of a police officer.

He is being held on $5,000 bond.

