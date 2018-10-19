Police arrest 2 suspected home invaders in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple of suspected home invaders have been apprehended after they allegedly broke into a Northwest Miami-Dade house, causing fear in the neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police said a witness saw two armed men as they entered the house near Northwest 93rd Street and 18th Avenue, Friday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where several police officers could be seen.

According to officials, one suspect was immediately caught. The other man managed to flee but didn’t get far.

Both were arrested.

