Police arrest 2 in connection to Hollywood burglary

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police have arrested a pair of thieves accused of burglarizing a Hollywood home.

Terrence Kennedy and Paul Lupien were taken into custody for their alleged involvement, Tuesday.

Surveillance video from the burglary in March showed one of the men climbing over a fence into the backyard before breaking into the home near South 20th Avenue and Funston Street.

The man could later be seen in the video passing stolen items to his accomplice before both men fled the scene.

Police believe Kennedy and Lupien might also be linked to other burglaries in the area.

