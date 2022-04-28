HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested two teenage girls accused of beating up a classmate at a school in Hallandale Beach.

Police took a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old into custody on Wednesday.

The 14-year-old appeared before a judge on Thursday and faces charges of aggravated battery with serious bodily harm.

She will spend the next 21 days in jail

The victim was beaten earlier in April in the cafeteria of Gulfstream Academy.

The second student is expected to appear before a judge soon.

