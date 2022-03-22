COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are showing off a stolen stash of goods in hopes of getting them back to their rightful owners.

Coconut Creek Police found the items after arresting a pair wanted for a series of car crimes.

“You’re making it very easy for them to go in. Take your items. Lock your car,” said Coconut Creek Police detective Cheri Stabile.

That’s what, police said, Julio Rodriguez-Vidal and Dunia Romero were doing in Coconut Creek Friday. They were checking cars in a parking lot of a shopping center when someone spotted them.

“Two individuals trying to break into the car. The owner of the car walked outside,” said Stabile.

Police arrived and said they found Rodriguez-Vidal and Romero. When they made contact, police said they found the stolen items.

“Sunglasses, Louis Vuitton, a Rolex watch, four catalytic converters that belong to Mitsubishis,” said Stabile.

Police also found shoes, cellphones and a couple of guns.

Rodriguez-Vidal is a convicted felon, a gun could send him back to prison.

He and Romero are now both in jail, while detectives sort through their case.

Police think there could be other victims. If you think you could be one, call police.

