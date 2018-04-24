Police arrest 2 following Miami Beach drug bust

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested two men accused of being involved in a recent Miami Beach drug bust.

Thirty-six-year-old Rafy Rodriguez and Lazaro Perez were arrested overnight on Tuesday. Police have charged Rodriguez with cocaine trafficking, cocaine possession and selling cocaine.

Perez was arrested on an unrelated warrant for a traffic violation.

On Monday night, police raided two units inside a Miami Beach apartment complex. Those who live in the area said drug transactions could be happening in more than two units.

“Here’s the culmination of a four-month long investigation where our narcotics undercover detectives from our Miami Beach Police Department street crimes unit have made multiple narcotics purchases from an individual,” said Miami Beach Police Capt. Daniel Morgalo. “At the moment, we’re executing a search warrant at three different locations pursuant to that investigation.”

