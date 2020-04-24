Police arrest 2 alleged identity thieves in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested two alleged identity thieves in Hialeah after, police said, they were caught with stolen mail, checks, credit cards, vehicle registrations and other documents containing personal information.

Authorities initially took three people into custody after they said the group tried to cash a bad check at a bank before being caught.

The three suspects, identified as Caroline Piloto, Diego Jose Rosas and Ariel Galindo, appeared in bond court on Friday. However, the case against Galindo has since been dismissed.

Police added that the group were probably trying to get their hands on people’s stimulus checks.

Piloto was placed under house arrest and Rosas remains in jail due to a probation violation.

