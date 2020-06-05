Police arrest 2 after assault on protester in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested two men after they allegedly assaulted a peaceful protester in Miami’s midtown neighborhood.

Witnesses said the protester was playing Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech in the area of Northeast First Avenue and 34th Street at around 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said two men approached the protester and they exchanged words. The discussion then escalated resulting in one of the men punching the victim and the other pushing him.

Witnesses said the assailants also tried to throw his speaker onto the floor.

Several individuals nearby saw the incident and stepped in to defend the victim.

Police arrived on scene shortly after and took the two men into custody.

