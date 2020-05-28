Police arrest 18-year-old who allegedly broke into Miami Springs home, stole safe

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a Miami Springs home and stole a safe.

The break-in happened near Hammond Drive and Heron Avenue on March 3.

Police said 18-year-old Joshua Campos and an accomplice broke into the home and made off with a safe containing $2,000 cash, three guns, a laptop and a gaming system.

Campos appeared before a judge on Thursday, and he faces charges of armed burglary and grand theft.

He was denied bond.

His accomplice has not been caught.

