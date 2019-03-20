Police arrest 1 in string of Coral Springs business burglary attempts

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have one man in custody after he allegedly attempted to burglarize multiple stores at a strip mall in Coral Springs.

The strip mall in the area of West Atlantic Boulevard and Coral Ridge Drive was reportedly targeted on Wednesday morning.

Officials said 30-year-old Antwan Hoston was taken into custody after his vehicle was identified on surveillance video.

An employee at a Domino’s store located in the strip mall could be seen picking up debris from the shattered storefront door.

Hoston allegedly entered three businesses and attempted to enter two others.

“Well, they broke the glass door from the front of the store, they looked all around the place, they didn’t touch anything, he didn’t find anything and he left,” said the owner of an international shipping store at the strip mall.

Coral Spring Police officials said no property or money was taken due to the businesses taking part in their “Open and Empty” program.

