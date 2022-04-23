PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man in connection to an armed robbery in Pembroke Pines that led to shots fired.

The incident occurred along the 1700 block of Acorn Lane in the Cedarwoods community, just before 1:45 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators, a male and a female victim were walking to the front door of their home when the subject approached them and pointed a black handgun at them.

The subject demanded the male victim’s phone and watch. The male victim complied, and the subject fled the area on foot.

Police said the male victim chased after him. The suspect turned around and fired two shots at the victim, missing him.

The victim also saw the subject get into the backseat of a vehicle and fleeing the area.

Detectives said the subject between 20 and 30 years old and has a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, a white mask and a black hat.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspect is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200, email tips@ppines.com or call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.