Police: Armed man wounded by officer after shooting at party

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer shot and wounded an armed suspect at an Orlando party.

Police Chief John Mina told WFTV-TV that officers responded early Sunday to complaints from neighbors about loud music and hundreds of people gathered at the party.

Mina said that as officers cleared the area, multiple shots were fired by several people within the crowd.

One officer shot a man he saw with a gun. Mina said the suspect had pointed the gun at the officer.

According to police, the suspect was hospitalized and expected to survive. Authorities said three other people in the crowd also were hospitalized with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The news station reports that the officer was placed on leave pending an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

