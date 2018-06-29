Police: armed man threatening to harm self on Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI (WSVN) - An armed man threatening to harm himself has shut down inbound traffic into Key Biscayne on Rickenbacker Causeway.

According to a Friday morning tweet by City of Miami Police, the armed man is in the area of Key Biscayne on Rickenbacker Causeway. The man is threatening to harm himself.

We have shutdown the inbound traffic into Key Biscayne on Rickenbacker Causeway because of a man who is armed, and threatening to harm himself. SWAT/Hostage Negotiators on scene. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/qQ2SjW1pCb — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 29, 2018

Police said SWAT and hostage negotiators are on the scene. They are asking the public to avoid the area.

