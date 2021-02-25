Police: Armed crooks ambush victim at SW Miami-Dade drive-thru, steal thousands in cash, jewelry

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured two crooks ambushing some customers who were waiting for their order in the drive-thru at a Southwest Miami-Dade fast food restaurant.

The robbery happened at a Pollo Tropical off Southwest 152nd Street, near the Florida Turnpike, on Dec. 9, 2020.

“The victim was going through the drive-thru of a fast-food restaurant,” Miami-Dade Police detective Ernest Bandiera said. “He points a firearm at the victim’s head demanding his vehicle and demanding his money.”

Another crook then went to the passenger side of the vehicle and began to hit the window with an object.

“Subject number two starts to bash the passenger-side window with what looks like a brick,” Bandiera said.

The crook wearing a white hoodie then grabbed a bag from the victim’s lap. According to police, the subjects got away with thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry.

“A Cuban-link chain with a value of approximately $10,000,” Bandiera said.

After taking the victim’s items, they ran through the parking lot to their getaway car, and they remain on the run.

Surveillance video from a jewelry store along Southwest Eighth Street and 122nd Avenue showed the subjects driving away in a silver Dodge Challenger before the robbery. Police said the victims were followed to the restaurant.

“In the course of the investigation, it was determined that the victim was followed from a jewelry store,” Bandiera said. “Once the victim left the jewelry store, he was followed by the subject vehicle to where the robbery occurred.”

According to police, the Challenger used in the crime was reported as stolen and has the Florida license plate number ESH G90.

If you have any information on the robbery or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

