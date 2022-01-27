TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Police are hunting for the person who triggered a tragedy in a Broward County neighborhood.

Bullets flew at a Tamarac apartment complex, Thursday morning.

It happened near Northwest 62nd Street, and Woodlands Boulevard.

One man was transported to Broward Health after being hit several times.

Deputies were seen speaking to one woman covered in bloody clothes.

Detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

