Ruth Owens Kruse Education Center struck by gunfire

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after Ruth Owens Kruse Education Center was struck by gunfire.

A teacher discovered a bullet hole Friday morning and police were notified. The school is located at 11001 SW 76th Street in Southwest.

According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the shots were fired at a nearby park and the school has been placed on lockdown. No injuries have been reported.

Nearby Terra Environmental Research Institute is also reportedly on lockdown out of an abudance of caution

