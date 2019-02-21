Police are on the lookout for a missing Miami juvenile who left suicidal note

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing Miami girl.
The search is on for 15-year-old Naydilin Jimenez who was last seen near 175 SW 18th Ave., at around 6:53 a.m. Thursday.
Police said Naydilin left a suicidal note before leaving home.
Naydilin was last seen wearing a white shirt, a gray sweater, blue jeans and white shoes.
Police have not said how old Naydilin is, but they have said she is a juvenile.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami Police at 305-603-6300.
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.