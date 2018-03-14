Police announce new safety initiatives for cyclists during Florida Bicycle Month

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police has dedicated March towards their safety initiative for bike safety.

Miami-Dade Police partnered with the Florida Department of Transportation and the University of South Florida to enhance their bicycle and pedestrian safety initiatives. March marks Florida Bicycle Month, as well.

In a FDOT flyer, they listed bicycle safety tips that include:

Always wear a properly-fitted helmet when you ride

Be visible. Position yourself in the lane so others can see you

Ride in the same direction of traffic on the street

Always use a headlight and taillight at night

Obey all traffic signs, signals and lane markings

Police said they will continue issuing warnings and citations to those disobeying laws on the road.

