Police: Alleged hit-and-run driver detained after fatal Hialeah rollover crash

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken an alleged hit-and-run driver into custody after a rollover crash in Hialeah claimed the life of a woman and sent a man to the hospital.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units were called to the scene along the 500 block of East 41st Street, just after 7 p.m., Monday.

Surveillance video captured the moment of impact, which caused one of the vehicles to briefly go airborne.

We are live on scene of this fatal hit and run crash in #Hialeah. Video is hard to watch. ⁦@wsvn⁩ #7News pic.twitter.com/cncOJUeLdj — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) July 2, 2019

According to fire officials, a 70-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second patient, a 54-year-old man, was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Fire officials said the man suffered a head injury and is in an altered mental status.

The driver of the vehicle that caused the crash fled the scene on foot, but officers soon took the subject into custody.

7News cameras captured the overturned vehicle laying on its driver side.

Police said they will not be releasing any identities of those involved, Monday night.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.